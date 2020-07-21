Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gaia (GAIA), Archer (ARHVF) and Forrester Research (FORR) with bullish sentiments.

Gaia (GAIA)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Gaia today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaia with a $15.00 average price target.

Archer (ARHVF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on Archer yesterday and set a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.33.

Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 44.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

