Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesa Air Group (MESA) and StarTek (SRT) with bullish sentiments.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck assigned a Buy rating to Mesa Air Group yesterday and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51, close to its 52-week low of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6545 out of 6769 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $6.00 average price target.

StarTek (SRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on StarTek yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

StarTek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

