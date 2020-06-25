Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) and Dycom (DY) with bullish sentiments.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Dycom (DY)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Dycom, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dycom with a $48.50 average price target, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on June 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

