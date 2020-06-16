Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on XPO Logistics (XPO) and Keros Therapeutics (KROS) with bullish sentiments.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $80.25 average price target, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Keros Therapeutics with a $43.50 average price target, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KROS: