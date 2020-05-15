Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harte-Hanks (HHS) and Energy Services of America (ESOA) with bullish sentiments.

Harte-Hanks (HHS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.1% and a 31.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harte-Hanks with a $11.00 average price target.

Energy Services of America (ESOA)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America today and set a price target of $1.47. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.5% and a 27.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Energy Services of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.47.

