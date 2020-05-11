Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EasyJet (EJTTF) and Badger Daylighting (BADFF) with bullish sentiments.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report released today, Neil Glynn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet, with a price target of £7.46. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is ranked #6349 out of 6559 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.43, implying a 1274.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £10.00 price target.

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

In a report issued on May 8, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Daylighting is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.29, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

