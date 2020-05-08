Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Entravision (EVC) and Genco Shipping (GNK) with bullish sentiments.

Entravision (EVC)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on Entravision today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Entravision has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.88, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genco Shipping with a $12.00 average price target, implying a 121.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

