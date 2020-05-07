Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Discovery (DISCA) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR) with bullish sentiments.

Discovery (DISCA)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Discovery, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.38, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rattler Midstream with a $7.75 average price target, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

