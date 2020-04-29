Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Starbucks (SBUX) and Stamps (STMP) with bullish sentiments.

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released today, Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, McDonald’s, and Chipotle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.67, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Stamps (STMP)

Stamps received a Buy rating and a $200.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PROS Holdings, Shotspotter, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stamps with a $152.33 average price target.

