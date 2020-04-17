Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on National Vision Holdings (EYE) and Netflix (NFLX) with bullish sentiments.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Stores, and Children’s Place.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.22, implying a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $439.17, close to its 52-week high of $449.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $397.78, a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $487.00 price target.

