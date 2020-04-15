Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on JB Hunt (JBHT) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

JB Hunt (JBHT)

Stephens analyst Brad Delco maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Delco is ranked #1850 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Hold with an average price target of $103.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.33, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Hooker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, Evolent Health, and Laboratory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.75, representing a -12.7% downside. In a report issued on April 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.