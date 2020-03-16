Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Pacific (CP), Cargojet (CGJTF) and Canadian Railway (CNI) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released today, Turan Quettawala from Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific to Buy, with a price target of C$322.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.45, close to its 52-week low of $186.13.

Quettawala has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Quettawala is ranked #534 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $279.07 average price target, which is a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $272.00 price target.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

AltaCorp Captial analyst Chris Murray upgraded Cargojet to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Murray is ranked #570 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargojet with a $86.92 average price target.

Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Konark Gupta from Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Railway to Buy, with a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.43, close to its 52-week low of $66.30.

Gupta has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Canadian Railway.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #4332 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $92.61 average price target.

