Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Remark Media (MARK) and Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) with bullish sentiments.

Remark Media (MARK)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Remark Media today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Remark Media with a $4.00 average price target.

Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Tribune Publishing Co, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 37.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, 1-800 Flowers, and Cumulus Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tribune Publishing Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

