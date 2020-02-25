Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dine Brands Global (DIN) and Home Depot (HD) with bullish sentiments.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Dine Brands Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.43, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $288.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $239.70, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Urban Outfitters, and WW International.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.71, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

