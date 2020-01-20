Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH) and Just Eat (JSTLF) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report issued on January 15, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.47, close to its 52-week high of $300.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $324.40, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $341.00 price target.

Just Eat (JSTLF)

In a report issued on January 17, Sherri Malek from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Just Eat, with a price target of p1030.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.14, equals to its 52-week high of $11.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Malek is ranked #5169 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Just Eat with a $10.00 average price target.

