Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Covey Company (FC) and Joint (JYNT) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Covey Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00, a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Joint (JYNT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Joint today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Joint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

