Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top NA Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Newmont Mining (NEM) with bullish sentiments.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.6% and a 33.9% success rate. Pipes covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Cleveland-Cliffs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.27, close to its 52-week high of $61.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Graf covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $60.06 average price target, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

