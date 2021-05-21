Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) and Newmont Mining (NEM) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report issued on May 10, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis, with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 90.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Verano Holdings.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.08, implying a 78.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining on May 10 and set a price target of $72.72. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.85, close to its 52-week high of $75.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Delta 9 Cannabis, Global Vanadium, and Lomiko Metals.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.08, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

