Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eagle Materials (EXP) and Valvoline (VVV) with bullish sentiments.

Eagle Materials (EXP)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Materials, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.25, close to its 52-week high of $153.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Materials with a $166.25 average price target, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Valvoline (VVV)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Valvoline yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.67, close to its 52-week high of $32.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valvoline with a $36.83 average price target, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

