Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pan American Silver (PAAS) and CV Sciences (CVSI) with bullish sentiments.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of $39.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.07, implying a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

CV Sciences (CVSI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on CV Sciences today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CV Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.62.

