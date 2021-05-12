Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) with bullish sentiments.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $6.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.13, close to its 52-week high of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $6.38 average price target.

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

