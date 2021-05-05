Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Graphic Packaging (GPK) with bullish sentiments.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

In a report issued on April 28, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.91, close to its 52-week high of $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graphic Packaging with a $21.00 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

