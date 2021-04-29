Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MAG Silver (MAG) and Marrone Bio (MBII) with bullish sentiments.

MAG Silver (MAG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on MAG Silver today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MAG Silver with a $22.25 average price target.

Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.81.

Burleson has an average return of 19.3% when recommending Marrone Bio.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #184 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marrone Bio with a $3.67 average price target.

