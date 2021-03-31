Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF) with bullish sentiments.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.16, which is a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp yesterday and set a price target of C$3.15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.50, close to its 52-week high of $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.1% and a 71.0% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

Uranium Royalty Corp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.59.

