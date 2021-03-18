Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Donaldson Company (DCI) and Gevo (GEVO) with bullish sentiments.

Donaldson Company (DCI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Buy rating on Donaldson Company yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.60, close to its 52-week high of $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 79.8% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donaldson Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.50.

Gevo (GEVO)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Gevo, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Gevo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 100.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

