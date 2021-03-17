Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Huntsman (HUN) and Summit Materials (SUM) with bullish sentiments.

Huntsman (HUN)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.65, close to its 52-week high of $29.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, LyondellBasell, and Green Plains.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $34.20 average price target.

Summit Materials (SUM)

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.70, close to its 52-week high of $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Eagle Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.07.

