Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) with bullish sentiments.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.16.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.85, a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.54, close to its 52-week high of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Pembina Pipeline.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.71, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ivanhoe Mines, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ivanhoe Mines with a $7.38 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on March 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.