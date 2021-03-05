Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aqua Metals (AQMS) and Great Panther Silver (GPL) with bullish sentiments.

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Aqua Metals received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 70.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Aqua Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, which is a 78.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Great Panther Silver (GPL)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Panther Silver with a $1.95 average price target.

