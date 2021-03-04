Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Indiva (NDVAF), GoGold Resources (GLGDF) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with bullish sentiments.

Indiva (NDVAF)

In a report issued on December 8, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Indiva, with a price target of $0.63. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, THC Biomed INTL, and Global Vanadium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Indiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources on February 24 and set a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

GoGold Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.91, representing a 59.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold on February 25 and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, Osisko Mining, and RosCan Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.11 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.