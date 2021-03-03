Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centerra Gold (CAGDF) and Cronos Group (CRON) with bullish sentiments.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold today and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kinross Gold, and Alamos Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.25, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Cronos Group (CRON)

In a report released today, Rahul Sarugaser from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Sarugaser covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, OrganiGram Holdings, and The Valens.

Cronos Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.49.

