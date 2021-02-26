Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on The Valens (VLNCF), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Alamos Gold (AGI) with bullish sentiments.

The Valens (VLNCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir maintained a Buy rating on The Valens yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

Mir has an average return of 1.6% when recommending The Valens.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #4460 out of 7333 analysts.

The Valens has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.59.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.56.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.55.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.98.

