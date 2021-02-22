Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) with bullish sentiments.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.72, close to its 52-week high of $31.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axalta Coating Systems with a $33.40 average price target, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.20.

Keywood has an average return of 61.1% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #278 out of 7331 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.39.

