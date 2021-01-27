Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roxgold (ROGFF) and Celanese (CE) with bullish sentiments.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold on January 18 and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, Osisko Mining, and RosCan Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.15 average price target, implying an 82.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

Celanese (CE)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on Celanese on January 19 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.65, close to its 52-week high of $140.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Celanese has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.93, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $155.00 price target.

