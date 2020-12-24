Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) with bullish sentiments.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings on December 15 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 104.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, and High Tide.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.40, representing a 101.7% upside. In a report issued on December 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.85 price target.

