Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cameco (CCJ), Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Taseko Mines (TGB) with bullish sentiments.

Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Pearce from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cameco, with a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.13, close to its 52-week high of $13.52.

Pearce has an average return of 20.9% when recommending Cameco.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #1191 out of 7157 analysts.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.62, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released yesterday, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.05, close to its 52-week high of $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.52, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.25 price target.

Taseko Mines (TGB)

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier maintained a Buy rating on Taseko Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.39.

Cartier has an average return of 35.1% when recommending Taseko Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is ranked #1853 out of 7157 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taseko Mines with a $1.27 average price target, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on December 16, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

