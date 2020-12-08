Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and General Moly (GMOLQ) with bullish sentiments.

General Moly (GMOLQ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating on General Moly on May 18 and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for General Moly.

