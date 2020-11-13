Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) with bullish sentiments.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver today and set a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.03.

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

