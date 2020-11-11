Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Equinox Gold (EQX) and Nutrien (NTR) with bullish sentiments.

Equinox Gold (EQX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold on September 4 and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinox Gold with a $17.70 average price target, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

Nutrien (NTR)

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien on November 4 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.21.

Hansen has an average return of 5.5% when recommending Nutrien.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5112 out of 7073 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $45.78 average price target, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

