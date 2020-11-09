Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) and Galiano Gold (GAU) with bullish sentiments.

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galiano Gold (GAU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Galiano Gold, with a price target of $2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galiano Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.26, a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.70 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.