Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Graphic Packaging (GPK) and Kinross Gold (KGC) with bullish sentiments.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging on October 21 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold on October 21 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.45, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on October 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

