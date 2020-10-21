Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on WD-40 Company (WDFC), PPG Industries (PPG) and Kinross Gold (KGC) with bullish sentiments.

WD-40 Company (WDFC)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on WD-40 Company today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $197.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WD-40 Company with a $250.00 average price target.

PPG Industries (PPG)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries today and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.63, close to its 52-week high of $138.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 57.8% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $147.22 average price target, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.45, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

