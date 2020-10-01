Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) with bullish sentiments.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report issued on September 29, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company, with a price target of $780.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $696.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $728.64, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $795.00 price target.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Louisiana-Pacific has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.80.

