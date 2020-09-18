Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alamos Gold (AGI) and Kinross Gold (KGC) with bullish sentiments.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold, with a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 64.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $13.26 average price target, which is a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.25 price target.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.35, close to its 52-week high of $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 81.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.11, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.25 price target.

