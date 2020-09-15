Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Summit Materials (SUM) with bullish sentiments.

Summit Materials (SUM)

In a report issued on May 30, Rohit Seth from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Seth is ranked #1742 out of 6927 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.56, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

