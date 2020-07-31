Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SSR Mining (SSRM) and Atico Mining (ATCMF) with bullish sentiments.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report issued on March 24, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.84, close to its 52-week high of $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.13, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Atico Mining (ATCMF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman maintained a Buy rating on Atico Mining on July 15 and set a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.31.

Wortman has an average return of 1.9% when recommending Atico Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6612 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atico Mining with a $0.80 average price target.

