Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smart Sand (SND) and Royal Gold (RGLD) with bullish sentiments.

Smart Sand (SND)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Smart Sand today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.9% and a 35.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Sand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 26.0% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $120.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.