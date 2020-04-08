Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and TC Energy (TRP) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.46, which is a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

TC Energy (TRP)

Tudor Pickering analyst Matthew Taylor, CA, CFA maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy today and set a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.15.

CFA has an average return of 18.6% when recommending TC Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3012 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $45.27 average price target, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

