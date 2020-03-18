Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Concho Resources (CXO) and Continental Resources (CLR) with bullish sentiments.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.25, close to its 52-week low of $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $25.25 average price target, implying an 112.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Concho Resources (CXO)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.99, close to its 52-week low of $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.6% and a 30.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $83.83 average price target, implying a 106.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Continental Resources (CLR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources on March 16 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.29, close to its 52-week low of $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.