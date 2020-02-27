Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smart Sand (SND) and Select Energy Services (WTTR) with bullish sentiments.

Smart Sand (SND)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Smart Sand, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 36.1% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Smart Sand has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Select Energy Services (WTTR)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Select Energy Services, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Ranger Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Energy Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 52.8% upside. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

