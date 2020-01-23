Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) and Lundin Mining (LUNMF) with bullish sentiments.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is ranked #5563 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $3.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining yesterday and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Capstone Mining, and Trevali Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.47 average price target, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.